Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.