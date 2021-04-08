Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.42.

COST stock opened at $358.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 394.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

