907 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

