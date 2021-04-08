Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

