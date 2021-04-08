Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Northern Trust worth $113,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.47.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.96.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

