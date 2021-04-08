Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Republic Services worth $113,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

