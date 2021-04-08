Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after buying an additional 150,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 208,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.