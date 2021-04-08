Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

SYIEY stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

