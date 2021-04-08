Forecross (NASDAQ:FRXX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Forecross Corp. (NASDAQ:FRXX) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

Forecross Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRXX)

Forecross Corporation designs and develops software to re-deploy and sustain legacy applications on the Internet. The company offers XML solutions that enable enterprises to make legacy applications e-Ready; and IT applications protection solution. Its automated migration solution includes convert/ADSOTM, which converts ADSO dialogs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test, CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/IDMS-DCTM that converts IDMS/DC programs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level programs.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Forecross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forecross and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.