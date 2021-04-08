B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,857 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

