Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 63,352 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4,525.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

