Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,026 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in 2U by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.