Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

KKR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

