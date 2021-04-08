Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

