Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

PINS opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,056 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

