Kingdom Game 4.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,743.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $46,743.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00263024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,424.64 or 0.99881263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.48 or 0.00700060 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

