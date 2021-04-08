PHI Token (PHI) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 24 Hours

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded flat against the dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1,039.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.69 or 0.00625619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00082410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.