Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $61,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,239.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,244.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,066.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,812.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

