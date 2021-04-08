Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

