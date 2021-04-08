Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million.

TELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 in the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

