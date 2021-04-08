Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.13). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.24 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

