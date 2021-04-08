4,920 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.07.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

