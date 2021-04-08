Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Masonite International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Masonite International stock opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

