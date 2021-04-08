Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.