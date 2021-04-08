Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $14.10

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NOV stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NOV by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NOV by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 899,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

