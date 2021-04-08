Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.05. Celanese posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Celanese by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

