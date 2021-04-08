Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.15% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

