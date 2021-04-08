CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.01% of CSW Industrials worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

