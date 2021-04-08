Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,028 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $38,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

