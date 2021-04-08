Eaton Vance Management Acquires 25,490 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $36,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

