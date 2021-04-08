Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

NYSE:SRE opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.