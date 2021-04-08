Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $120.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.