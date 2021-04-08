Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $706,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

