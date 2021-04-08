Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,270 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

