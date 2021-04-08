Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,368,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CONMED by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,053,000.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,348.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

