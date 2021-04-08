Valley Brook Capital Group Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $114.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.