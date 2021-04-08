Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $48,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $400.55 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

