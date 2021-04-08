Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.48. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Amphenol by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

