MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $181.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $148.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

