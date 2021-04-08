Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $46.84

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN opened at $48.18 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.