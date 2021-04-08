PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:PFL opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

