Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7315 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

