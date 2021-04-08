Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 8,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 57,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

