Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 49,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
FSNUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
