Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $511.00 and last traded at $511.00. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.35.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

