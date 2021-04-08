Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $34,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.