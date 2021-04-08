Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $39,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $74.08.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

