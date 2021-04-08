Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 273,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 251,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3,166.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 92,701 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.