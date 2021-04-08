Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 273,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 251,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3,166.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 92,701 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

