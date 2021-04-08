Curi Capital Makes New $29,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 784,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 146,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

