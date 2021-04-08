Curi Capital Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

